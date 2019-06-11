CT police arrest suspect amid gang violence concerns

The suspect was charged for pointing of an unlicensed firearm at officers.

CAPE TOWN – With police scrambling to quell the ongoing gang violence, the Cape Town's law enforcement officers, together with a neighbourhood safety team in Delft, arrested a man during a shoot-out in the area.

The suspect was charged for pointing of an unlicensed firearm at officers.



Officers initially shot the suspect in the leg after he tried flee. Two other men managed to get away on foot.

The City's Wayne Dayson explained: “The officers managed to recover the dropped firearm, two rounds and a magazine. An expanded round and casing was also found on the scene. The serial number of the 45 caliber firearm was removed. The suspect was taken to Tygerberg Hospital under police guard.”

Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said the city was doing its utmost to assist the South African Police Service in clamping down on the apparent flare-up in gang violence.

“It has been the most miserable week with so many deaths and especially the ones that happen in Hanover Park and Delft, where we put in a lot of resources last year when Delft was regarded as one of the most dangerous areas in the city.

“We deployed 120 officers there, and over the last year that seems to have had good impact.”

Smith said the situation took a turn for the worst over the past week.

“All that changed horribly this last week; we saw a whole spate of gang-related killings.”

Meanwhile, the Delft CPF said children were the worst affected by the ongoing violence in the area.

At least 12 people were killed in Delft last week. In one of the deadliest attacks, five people were gunned down in the Blikkiesdorp last Thursday.

The murders of at least a dozen people in different parts of Delft last week is a concern, not only to the Delft CPF but to the Western Cape government.

Delft CPF's Charles George said residents in the area were traumatised, especially since no arrests were made at the time.

"It's very sensitive out in the community, especially for young people. I feel a lot for our young people because of the level of trauma that these young people have been exposed to... it's not fair on them."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)