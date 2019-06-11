'No one should be able to use arms deal inquiry findings to clear themselves'
Corruption Watch wants the court to review and set aside the 2016 findings of the Seriti commission that exonerated politicians and concluded there was no evidence of corruption in the controversial multibillion-rand deal concluded in the 1990s.
PRETORIA - Corruption Watch on Tuesday argued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that no one should have the opportunity to site the findings of the arms deal commission to absolve themselves of suspected wrongdoing linked to the controversial deal.
The anti-corruption body wants the court to review and set aside the 2016 findings which exonerated politicians and concluded there was no evidence of corruption in the controversial multibillion-rand deal concluded in the 1990s.
The commission was appointed by then President Jacob Zuma in 2011 and was chaired by Judge Willie Seriti.
Zuma has relied on the findings of the Seriti commission to challenge his corruption prosecution, saying he had been exonerated by the inquiry.
It’s for this reason that Corruption Watch doesn’t want anyone to place reliance on the report.
“Judge [Dennis] Davis made the apt analogy that any defence attorney worth their mettle would raise their hand up and say: ‘look there was a commission of inquiry, it cost the South African public R137 million, and it completely exonerated my client’. Our hope is that we take that option away from them and also that the criminal justice system takes its course,” said attorney for the non-profit organisation Deborah Mutemwa-Tumbo.
Mutemwa-Tumbo said while Corruption Watch didn’t want another commission of inquiry to be established, the organisation wanted the findings of the arms deal inquiry not be allowed to stand, saying the Seriti commission did not meet the requirements of legality and rationality.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Politics
-
Dlamini not off the hook for possible criminal charges despite resignation
-
Derek Hanekom becomes 8th ANC MP to resign
-
'I’ve been demonised, used as scapegoat': 4 things Dlamini said on resignation
-
ANC confirms Bathabile Dlamini's resignation as MP
-
Civil rights groups turn to court to have Arms Deal findings set aside
-
ANC thanks MPs for service after resignations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.