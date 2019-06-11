Civil rights groups turn to court to have Arms Deal findings set aside

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
Go

Civil rights groups turn to court to have Arms Deal findings set aside

The court application by Corruption Watch and Right2know came after Judge Willie Seriti who headed the commission exonerated politicians of wrongdoing when he released his report in 2016.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg on 23 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg on 23 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria high Gauteng High will on Tuesday hear an application by two civil rights organisations to have the findings and recommendations of the controversial Arms Deal inquiry reviewed and set aside.

The court application by Corruption Watch and Right2know came after Judge Willie Seriti, who headed the commission, exonerated politicians of wrongdoing when he released his report in 2016.

The inquiry was appointed by former President Jacob Zuma in 2011 to investigate alleged corruption in the multi billion-rand arms procurement deal in 1999.

The attorney for Corruption Watch Debra Muthemwa-Thumbo said they would argue in court on Tuesday that the allegations of corruption in the Arms Deal were not properly investigated by the inquiry.

“The commission of inquiry didn’t properly exercise its investigative role or use its investigative capacity to truly root out the truth of the allegations of corruption that were involved in the Arms Deal.”

She said they want people who were involved in corruption to be held to account.

“The alleged perpetrators or accused cannot use the findings of the commission as a ground to escape accountability.”

Zuma used the findings of the commission in his court bid for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case, saying he was exonerated.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa it's understood will not oppose the application for the findings to be set aside.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA