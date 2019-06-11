Castle Lite Unlocks reassures fans Meek Mill is coming

It said 'every measure possible' had been taken to ensure that all confirmed artists would perform during its two-day event.

JOHANNESBURG – With less than a week to go until the coldest event hits Joburg, Castle Lite Unlocks has allayed fears that US rapper Meek Mill might not make it to the event.

In a statement over the weekend, the brand said: “Castle Lite is aware of questions raised by some consumers on social media regarding Meek Mill’s appearance in South Africa. As revealed two weeks ago, the rapper, songwriter and activist will close off day 1 of Castle Lite Unlocks. While rapper and producer, Post Malone, will shut down the extra-cold experience on day 2.”

It said “every measure possible” had been taken to ensure that all confirmed artists would perform during the two-day event.

The artist himself even took to Twitter to confirm that he would indeed be performing at The Dome on 17 June.

It’s official I’m finally coming to Africa!!!! I know it’s gonna be crazyyyyyy!!!! pic.twitter.com/jktVxa7kW9 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 7, 2019

This after the brand announced that the event would, for the first time this year, be hosting a two-day extravaganza.



The brand said tickets for day 1 had already been sold out.

Day 1 of the experience - 17 June:

It will be dedicated to hip-hop as a cultural movement and will feature street culture, master classes, inspiring Cold Table Convos and street fashion;

Holding down the fort on the music front will be SA’s top-rated hip-hop stars AKA, Shane Eagle, Cassper Nyovest, Boity, J Molley, Nadia Nakai and Moozlie. Plus, multi-platinum selling US rapper, Meek Mill will close off the show with an extra cold performance;

Representing the fashion and art scene will be Nardstar, who is known for her graffiti art, and Galxboy founder Thatiso Dube who collaborated with Castle Lite to produce limited-edition merchandise;

There will also be a Cold Table Convos which will feature inspiring voices in hip-hop culture including Ugandan radio and TV personality Lee Kasumba, prominent hip-hop aficionado Mark Mac, local hip-hop icon Siyabonga ‘Slikour’ Metane, LootLove and DJ Speedsta among others; and

Renowned hip-hop guru Sway Calloway will also be part of day 1, hosting the SwayColdCyphers featuring A-Reece, Moozlie, Shane Eagle, Rouge, The Big Hash and Espiquet.

Day 2 o the experience – 18 June:

This final day will be all about the music as South Africa’s own trailblazers Nasty C, Rouge and Ricky Rick get to share the stage with Post Malone for a sub-zero experience.