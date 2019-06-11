Cape teacher killed, husband hospitalised after burglary

The 62-year-old woman's body was found by her son in the early hours of Monday morning with stab wounds.

CAPE TOWN - A Durbanville teacher has been killed during a robbery at her home.

The 62-year-old woman's body was found by her son in the early hours of Monday morning with stab wounds.

Police said the victim's husband, an advocate, was also been stabbed several times but managed to drive himself to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found by her son in her home in Durbanville is under investigation. A murder case has been registered for investigation.”