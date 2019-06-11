Calm down, there’s no swine flu outbreak - institute
Concerns were raised after a school in Krugersdorp closed its doors four days ahead of the June holidays amid concerns of a possible swine flu outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has moved to allay fears and assure members of the public that there was no swine flu outbreak.
Concerns were raised after a school in Krugersdorp closed its doors four days ahead of the June holidays amid fears of a possible flu outbreak.
This after a pupil died over the weekend and 25% of pupils in the school stayed away after falling ill.
It has since been established that the pupil died of pneumonia.
The institute's Professor Cheryl Cohen said: “We’ve had a number of reports of clusters of flu in schools and of people closing schools. It’s not necessary to close schools in response to influenza. Because influenza is easily spread between people, and importantly children are the major spreaders of influenza, we do often see clusters of flu in schools.”
