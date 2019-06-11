Botswana high court decriminalises homosexuality

Judge Michael Elburu "set aside" the "provisions of a Victorian era" and ordered the laws be amended.

GABORONE - Botswana becomes the 19th country in the continent to decriminalise homosexuality.

Botswana's high court, in a highly-anticipated verdict, on Tuesday ruled to decriminalise homosexuality, which is outlawed under the country's 1965 penal code.

Judge Michael Elburu "set aside" the "provisions of a Victorian-era" and ordered the laws be amended.