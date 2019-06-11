View all in Latest
Bobani to Mboweni: Tell ministers to also use public transport

The mayor was responding to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni who said mayors should start using public transport as a cost-cutting measure.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani. Picture: Supplied.
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor Mongameli Bobani said ministers in Parliament should also make use of public transport. He was responding to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni who said mayors should start using public transport as a cost-cutting measure.

Bobani said the mayor's vehicle was sponsored by Volkswagen and did not affect taxpayers.

“Let the ministers lead us by example by using public transport. My car is sponsored by a company called Volkswagen. That’s a norm for all the mayors in Nelson Mandela metro; the ratepayers are not paying one cent for the car,” he said.

The municipal cost-containment regulations published in the government gazette on Friday by Mboweni and Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma would be effective from 1 July.

