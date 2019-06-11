View all in Latest
Bethelsdorp police launch manhunt for couple's killers

Sonwabo Nquma and his girlfriend, Nomvuyo Nelson, were reportedly last seen on Saturday by a friend.

Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Bethelsdorp Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a couple who were found dead in their home this week.

Sonwabo Nquma and his girlfriend, Nomvuyo Nelson, were reportedly last seen on Saturday by a friend.

On Monday afternoon, the friend went to their house in search of them. When there was no answer, he kicked the door open and discovered their bodies.

“The body was badly burnt and his (Nquma) hands and feet were tied. He also sustained an open wound to his head. Nelson’s body was found with multiple open wounds to the head," the police's Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

“The house was ransacked and it’s not clear if anything was taken. An axe was found near one of the bodies.”

The motive is yet to be established and two cases of murder are under investigation.

