Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP with immediate effect
In a written letter to ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule, she said serving the party, as well as the ANC Women's League, was something many South Africans wished for.
JOHANNESBURG - Bathabile Dlamini is the latest member of Parliament to tender her resignation.
In a written letter to ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule, she said serving the party, as well as the ANC Women's League, was something many South Africans wished for.
Dlamini outlined how her family time was compromised and shared the struggles she endured, particularly her court struggles in the Sassa matter in recent years.
As a result, she decided to resign with immediate effect.
The former Minister of Women in the Presidency failed to make a comeback after the controversy during her term as Social Development Minister.
Last year, the Constitutional Court ordered that the National Director of Public Prosecutions should consider whether she should face charges after being found to be reckless and grossly negligent in the social grant debacle.
Dlamini was also described as the albatross around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s neck after she survived his second Cabinet reshuffle late in 2018.
Last month, however, she spoke out about the highly contested ANC's candidate list for the national and provincial legislature.
Many questioned why Dlamini made the cut. At the time, she said: “During the campaigning, I never came across anyone who raised that issue. The ANC was happy about our role of mobilising the society to vote for the ANC.”
Earlier this year, the ruling party expressed confidence in Dlamini and noted concerns raised about some of its members who made the cut. Magashule, however, said the mere public mention of wrongdoing and corruption by an individual did not make an ANC member guilty.
#ANCList ANC SG Ace Magashule tells the media who is on the top ten of the national candidates list of the ANC. Nomvula Mokonyane is No.10. AJ pic.twitter.com/mQ6O0EUsXX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
MEC Maile opens criminal case against EFF’s Mashego
-
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe
-
Jeff Radebe resigns from Parliament after 25 years as an MP
-
Hundreds of millions of rands flowed through Gupta-linked Homix, inquiry told
-
Former ministers Radebe and Cwele resign from Parliament
-
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.