Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP with immediate effect

In a written letter to ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule, she said serving the party, as well as the ANC Women's League, was something many South Africans wished for.

JOHANNESBURG - Bathabile Dlamini is the latest member of Parliament to tender her resignation.

Dlamini outlined how her family time was compromised and shared the struggles she endured, particularly her court struggles in the Sassa matter in recent years.

As a result, she decided to resign with immediate effect.

The former Minister of Women in the Presidency failed to make a comeback after the controversy during her term as Social Development Minister.

Last year, the Constitutional Court ordered that the National Director of Public Prosecutions should consider whether she should face charges after being found to be reckless and grossly negligent in the social grant debacle.

Dlamini was also described as the albatross around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s neck after she survived his second Cabinet reshuffle late in 2018.

Last month, however, she spoke out about the highly contested ANC's candidate list for the national and provincial legislature.

Many questioned why Dlamini made the cut. At the time, she said: “During the campaigning, I never came across anyone who raised that issue. The ANC was happy about our role of mobilising the society to vote for the ANC.”

Earlier this year, the ruling party expressed confidence in Dlamini and noted concerns raised about some of its members who made the cut. Magashule, however, said the mere public mention of wrongdoing and corruption by an individual did not make an ANC member guilty.