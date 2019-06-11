Babes Wodumo must produce medical certificate after missing court appearance

Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane and her partner Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo were meant to appear in court on Tuesday after Simelane laid assault charges against him.

PINETOWN - Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane has cited ill-health as the reason she failed to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Private mediation was organised at their court appearance in May.

On Tuesday, the court heard that the pair needed more time to attend these sessions.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said Simelane must produce a medical certificate and the court would make a finding.

“So obviously the presiding officer, the magistrate, would have to study that certificate and then make a finding on that.

“It would be hard to tell or pre-empt what may transpire depending entirely on what the court finds in that regard,” said Kara.