Another lawyer drops Vicki Momberg

Vicki Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has lost yet another legal representative in the case against her.

Momberg was in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence.

She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the K-word 48 times while she was racially abusing a police officer in 2016.

On Tuesday morning, Momberg told the High Court that she would like to represent herself after a fallout with her current lawyers, the sixth set she has had since the beginning of her case.

Momberg’s lawyers, who were representing her pro bono, have told the court that there had been a breakdown in the client-lawyer relationship and they could no longer represent her.

Among her previous representatives was Legal Aid, however, she has told the court that she would not approach them once again for this matter.

Momberg has made it clear to the courts that she could not afford a lawyer and would be looking for other lawyers willing to represent her for no fee.

She has been given until 2pm on Tuesday to familiarise herself with the appeal and represent herself.