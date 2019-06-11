Another lawyer drops Vicki Momberg
Vicki Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has lost yet another legal representative in the case against her.
Momberg was in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence.
She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the K-word 48 times while she was racially abusing a police officer in 2016.
On Tuesday morning, Momberg told the High Court that she would like to represent herself after a fallout with her current lawyers, the sixth set she has had since the beginning of her case.
Momberg’s lawyers, who were representing her pro bono, have told the court that there had been a breakdown in the client-lawyer relationship and they could no longer represent her.
Among her previous representatives was Legal Aid, however, she has told the court that she would not approach them once again for this matter.
Momberg has made it clear to the courts that she could not afford a lawyer and would be looking for other lawyers willing to represent her for no fee.
She has been given until 2pm on Tuesday to familiarise herself with the appeal and represent herself.
Popular in Local
-
'I’ve been demonised, used as scapegoat': 4 things Dlamini said on resignation
-
Derek Hanekom becomes 8th ANC MP to resign
-
ANC confirms Bathabile Dlamini's resignation as MP
-
Cape teacher killed, husband hospitalised after burglary
-
Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP with immediate effect
-
Adorable! 6-year-old SA dancer grabs world's attention in viral video
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.