ANC thanks MPs for service after resignations
On Monday, the party confirmed that it’s now in the process of reviewing its list to the National Assembly and will soon announce who will take over from the former ministers.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament has thanked former ministers Jeff Radebe and Dr Siyabinga Cwele for their service, saying while they are leaving the legislature, they won’t be lost to the party.
Jeff Radebe resigns from parliament after 25 years as an MP
The two became the latest former members of the executive to resign from Parliament.
Their departure follows those of former ministers Thokozila Xasa, Susan Shabangu, Dipuo Letsatsi Duba and Nomaindia Mfeketo.
The reasons behind Radebe and Cwele’s resignations are still not known but it’s believed just like other former ministers, they want to secure their pensions at the level of a minister instead of an ordinary member of Parliament.
The party expects to fill seats left by the two anytime from later this week.
The party said the latest of its former ministers to resign had indicated they were willing to serve the party in other capacities.
“Their departure does leave a void within the caucus. But the caucus is quite satisfied by the knowledge that we will be able to tap into their experience over time as they’ve both indicated that they’re willing to serve the party in other capacities,” ANC Parliament’s spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said.
Meanwhile, Bathabile Dlamini resigned from Parliament with immediate effect on Tuesday morning.
In a written letter to ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule, she said serving the party, as well as the ANC Women's League, was something many South Africans wished for.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
