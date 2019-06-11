An urgent intervention is needed, says EFF over WC gang violence

CAPE TOWN - Calls are mounting for decisive action to be taken against gangsterism in the Western Cape.

The Economic Freedom Fighters is the latest to implore all spheres of government to work together to tackle the scourge.

At least 12 people were killed in Delft last week, five of them were gunned down in Blikkiesdorp.

Another severely affected Cape Town community is Bonteheuwel, where at least 30 people have been killed since the start of the year.

The EFF’s provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said: “We need the national and provincial government to sit down to find a solution to this crime. In one weekend in Khayelitsha about 13 people died. These are the type of things we’re dealing with. There needs to be an urgent intervention.”

One of the victims of gang violence in the Cape, a 12-year-old boy, will be laid to rest over the weekend.

Ashwin Jones was gunned down outside a local mosque while he and two other children were guarding cars about two weeks ago. He was killed in a suspected gang initiation shooting in Uitsig.

The children were waiting for food when they came under attack. A memorial service was held on Monday night amid questions around why the boys were shot at.

Those who knew 12-year-old Jones insist he was not a gangster. Instead, they believe he was killed as part of a gang initiation.

Community leader Adam Alexander said those who witnessed the shooting were too afraid to come forward.

“So, there people saw what happened but choose to keep quiet.”

Police are also searching for the killers of a 14-year-old boy in Worcester. A 13-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman were also wounded in that shooting.

Meanwhile, the Southern Cape police are investigating after a 15-year-old learner from Mossel Bay school was stabbed while preparing to write exams in a gang-related incident on Monday.

The grade nine pupil was stabbed with a sharp object and later treated at a Mossel Bay hospital. The incident happened at the Indwe Secondary School.

The police Malcolm Potje said: “We are pursuing all evidence, as well as witnesses. But no arrests have been made and we are appealing to everybody with any information to contact the police in Mossel Bay.”

According to the 2017/18 crime figures, national murder rate increased by almost 7%, which translates to 57 murders a day. The latest crime statistics show that detectives in Nyanga, Cape Town, investigate 308 murders a year on average. This was 27 more than the previous financial year.

Kraaifontein, also in Cape Town, recorded the biggest jump with a staggering 31% increase in murders. The stats also show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.