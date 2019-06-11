Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community
The man was set alight on the corner of 3rd Avenue and London Road after suspicions that he had been robbing and raping women.
JOHANNESBURG - Some Alexandra residents on Tuesday said the man who was set alight on Monday night confessed that he was one of four men who had allegedly been terrorising the community.
The man was set alight on the corner of 3rd Avenue and London Road after suspicions that he had been robbing and raping women.
#alex-mob justice. the scene of last night’s incident were a man was set alight in Alex. EN pic.twitter.com/G8EUDl0cH1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2019
Residents who live on 3rd Avenue told Eyewitness News that the man was caught at a house trying to commit a crime.
"He was caught in one of the rooms this side...he was robbing people and there was a lady that screamed. So, the guy just went on top of the roof of the home. That’s how they caught him,” said a community member.
Others said the man was sought by police for raping a police officer’s daughter.
