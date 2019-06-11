View all in Latest
Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community

The man was set alight on the corner of 3rd Avenue and London Road after suspicions that he had been robbing and raping women.

FILE: A man was set alight on the night of 10 June 2019 in mob justice attack by Alexandra residents. He was accused of robbing and raping women. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - Some Alexandra residents on Tuesday said the man who was set alight on Monday night confessed that he was one of four men who had allegedly been terrorising the community.

The man was set alight on the corner of 3rd Avenue and London Road after suspicions that he had been robbing and raping women.

Residents who live on 3rd Avenue told Eyewitness News that the man was caught at a house trying to commit a crime.

"He was caught in one of the rooms this side...he was robbing people and there was a lady that screamed. So, the guy just went on top of the roof of the home. That’s how they caught him,” said a community member.

Others said the man was sought by police for raping a police officer’s daughter.

