2 Westdene preschoolers killed by rat poison

The City of Johannesburg said the privately-run preschool where the children died did not have the required permits.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two preschool children have died after apparently ingesting rat poison at a Westdene preschool.

City of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for health and social development Mpho Phalatse said it’s believed that the two were under the care of a privately-run preschool, which didn't have the necessary permits.

“We were also informed by the local councillor that this is rife in the Westdene area. So, this is ward 69 in Westdene and we understand that there are a number of facilities being illegally run,” said the MMC’s spokesperson, Siyanda Makhubo.

The exact circumstances leading to the deaths were unclear. Phalatse said the government was investigating the incident.

“The MMC will also be launching a blitz to ensure that these early childhood development centres without the right permits are shut down,” Makhubo said.

