WATCH LIVE: More details on 'suspicious transactions' by Gupta-linked firm
Elijah Mazibuko told the commission on Friday that Homix made 13 suspicious cross border foreign exchange transactions that were flagged in 2015 valued to at least R51.8 million.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry will continue hearing evidence from a South African Reserve Bank official on Monday regarding suspicious transactions involving Gupta-linked firm Homix.
Elijah Mazibuko told the commission on Friday that Homix made 13 suspicious cross border foreign exchange transactions that were flagged in 2015 valued to at least R51.8 million.
Former Transnet group chief information officer Makano Mosidi will also be testifying on Monday.
WATCH: State Capture Inquiry, 10 June 2019
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Comrades winners
-
Exposed: The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
-
Hawks to make more arrests over KZN tender fraud
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.