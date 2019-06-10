WATCH LIVE: More details on 'suspicious transactions' by Gupta-linked firm

Elijah Mazibuko told the commission on Friday that Homix made 13 suspicious cross border foreign exchange transactions that were flagged in 2015 valued to at least R51.8 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry will continue hearing evidence from a South African Reserve Bank official on Monday regarding suspicious transactions involving Gupta-linked firm Homix.

Elijah Mazibuko told the commission on Friday that Homix made 13 suspicious cross border foreign exchange transactions that were flagged in 2015 valued to at least R51.8 million.

Former Transnet group chief information officer Makano Mosidi will also be testifying on Monday.

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry, 10 June 2019