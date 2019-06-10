View all in Latest
Trollip on why the DA is 'so focused' on the ANC

Following the DA's Federal Council meeting this weekend the opposition party accepted that it concentrates a lot on the ANC.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule addressing the media on 13 May 2019 on the sidelines of the special NEC meeting in Pretoria. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule addressing the media on 13 May 2019 on the sidelines of the special NEC meeting in Pretoria. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it focused on the African National Congress (ANC) because there were several questionable people remained in the ruling party.

Following the DA's federal council meeting this weekend, the opposition party accepted that it concentrates a lot on the ANC.

The party's Athol Trollip explained: “Jacob Zuma certainly gave everyone, especially political parties, material to concentrate on and that’s a fact. And there are still people like Ace Magashule and some very questionable people in the ANC that make us focus on the ANC.

“The second thing is we’re the official opposition and we’re the realistic competitor with the ANC.”

Meanwhile, the DA in the Free State said it would recoup more than R2 million that the ANC government spent on a State of the Province Address. It further stated it would hold Magashule accountable for alleged corruption during his tenure.

