Transnet officials told to approve tender or lose jobs, inquiry told
The details emerged during the testimony on Monday of former Transnet group chief information officer Makano Mosidi.
PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how a Transnet whistle-blower alleged that bid committee members were threatened with losing their jobs should they not ensure a particular company won a tender, but the matter was swept under the carpet.
Mosidi testified how tech company Gijima was the preferred bidder for a massive project, but through interference in the tendering process, the contract was awarded to T-Systems.
She was asked to read from a letter written anonymously and what she made of it.
“It would appear chair that it came from the employees of Transnet; in particular, it came from some of the cross-functional evaluation team, who were actually forced to vote and to recommend certain things because the bosses told them to,” Mosidi said.
Mosidi said a colleague referred the letter for further investigation.
“She actually undertook that process and made sure that internal audit together with the forensic auditors would actually investigate this letter further. But, nothing came out of it because, as I learned later, that forensic process was stopped for one reason or the other… and so she never knew the outcome and I never knew the outcome of the letter,” she said.
Last month, former Transnet employee chartered accountant Gerhard van der Westhuizen explained how he feared losing his job if he did not carry out an instruction by former group chief executive Brian Molefe to irregularly award a tender to T-Systems. In that instance, telecommunications company had been recommended for the tender.
