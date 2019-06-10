Terror and violence won't be tolerated on SA roads - Mbalula

KZN saw the highest number of incidents recently with 25 trucks that were targeted.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula weighed in on the spike in attacks on trucks across the country, promising to intensify law enforcement.

Mbalula said an inter-ministerial team met last week on the recent violence seen on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal; and it resolved to create a multi-disciplinary rapid response team to implement a skills development initiative and stop hiring undocumented migrants.

The minister said they would not tolerate violence and terror on the roads.

“The inter-departmental task team is making progress and should be given room to do its work. Violence and terror is not how we are going to resolve this challenge. And we cannot allow for any parts of the country to be declared a no-go zone.”

There were also attacks in the Western Cape, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga over the past few months.

