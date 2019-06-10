Sue are you? Roland Garros red-faced over 43-year trophy error
An eagle-eyed photographer on Sunday spotted that Barker is listed as Australian and not British on the list of champions whose names are engraved on the Suzanne Lenglen trophy.
PARIS - When Sue Barker won the French Open women's title in 1976 she became Britain's most recent champion in Paris -- or did she?
"Last time I checked, Sue Barker was British - are my eyes deceiving me? @rolandgarros #britishtennis #australiantennis #confused #trophy," tweeted Ella Ling who snapped a photo of the cup which has classed Barker as 'AUST' rather than 'GBR' for the last 43 years.
"I mean seriously....how has no one noticed!"
Last time I checked, Sue Barker was British - are my eyes deceiving me? 🤔🤨🧐 @rolandgarros #britishtennis #australiantennis #confused #trophy pic.twitter.com/tJkLETCo21— Ella Ling (@EllaLing23) June 8, 2019
Barker defeated Renata Tomanova in the 1976 final and now works as a well-respected TV sports presenter in the UK.
It was a bad spell for the trophy engraver in the late 70s, as the 1977 champion Mima Jausovec is also spelt wrong, as 'Jausevec'.
