State capture spotlight turns to Parliament's oversight role

PRETORIA – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has revealed he plans to establish a special task team to investigate whether Parliament properly exercised its oversight role in relation to state capture and corruption.

Zondo made the comment on Monday morning during the evidence of a senior Treasury official at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Exchange control expert Elijah Mazibuko said even when people were summoned to Parliament to account, they were afraid to do so.

Zondo said people not accounting to Parliament was a serious concern.

“One of the things that I’m going to do is establish a special task team to look at issues of how Parliament exercised oversight over the years in regard to issues of state capture and corruption.”

He said the purpose of the special task team would be to establish whether Parliament fulfilled its obligations.

“It may well be that had Parliament had played its oversight role, some of the challenges may have been dealt with early.”

There is no indication when the task team would be established.