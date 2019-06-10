Spotlight on youth violence as teen due in court for robbery at Sea Point school
He was apparently caught, along with his accomplices, on CCTV footage entering a classroom where an exam was being written last week.
CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy was expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly robbing fellow pupils at his high school in Sea Point.
The boy was arrested on Sunday after officers found some of the stolen items in his house in Philippi.
He was apparently caught, along with his accomplices, on CCTV footage entering a classroom where an exam was being written last week.
He and other suspects allegedly robbed the teacher and pupils at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
The police's Andre Traut said the suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday, and officers were searching for his accomplices.
“There are investigations into a brazen robbery perpetrated at a high school in Sea Point on Wednesday led us to a 15-year-old suspect arrested on a charge of armed robbery. The suspect is a scholar at the same school. During a search at his residence, six cellphones believed to be stolen in the robbery were found.”
Meanwhile, police were investigating the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed by a 15-year-old during a fight on Grand Parade, in Cape Town, on Friday night.
The 15-year-old was also injured when he was struck in the face with a brick. He was under police guard while recovering in hospital.
Both learners were at a school in Woodstock.
At the same time, metro police arrested a 15-year-old for possession of drugs in Lentegeur, Cape Town, on Sunday.
Metro police's Ruth Solomons said when searching the teen's house 100 mandrax tablets were found.
“The officers arrested the teen and transported him and his mother to Lentegeur SAPS, where he was detained for further investigation. The standby probation officer was notified of the minor’s arrest.”
Popular in Local
-
Exposed: The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA
-
Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
DA denies Helen Zille's claims on election campaign to win over black voters
-
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out
-
More legal woes for Mkhwebane as FSCA files court papers to review her report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.