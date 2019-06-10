Spotlight on youth violence as teen due in court for robbery at Sea Point school

He was apparently caught, along with his accomplices, on CCTV footage entering a classroom where an exam was being written last week.

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy was expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly robbing fellow pupils at his high school in Sea Point.

The boy was arrested on Sunday after officers found some of the stolen items in his house in Philippi.

He and other suspects allegedly robbed the teacher and pupils at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

The police's Andre Traut said the suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday, and officers were searching for his accomplices.

“There are investigations into a brazen robbery perpetrated at a high school in Sea Point on Wednesday led us to a 15-year-old suspect arrested on a charge of armed robbery. The suspect is a scholar at the same school. During a search at his residence, six cellphones believed to be stolen in the robbery were found.”

Meanwhile, police were investigating the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed by a 15-year-old during a fight on Grand Parade, in Cape Town, on Friday night.

The 15-year-old was also injured when he was struck in the face with a brick. He was under police guard while recovering in hospital.

Both learners were at a school in Woodstock.

At the same time, metro police arrested a 15-year-old for possession of drugs in Lentegeur, Cape Town, on Sunday.

Metro police's Ruth Solomons said when searching the teen's house 100 mandrax tablets were found.

“The officers arrested the teen and transported him and his mother to Lentegeur SAPS, where he was detained for further investigation. The standby probation officer was notified of the minor’s arrest.”