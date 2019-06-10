Sentencing arguments in Rob Packham trial to resume
The Constantia businessman was found guilty in the Western Cape High Court last month of the murder of Gill Packham and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
CAPE TOWN - Sentencing arguments were expected to begin on Monday morning in the case of convicted wife killer Rob Packham.
Packham was arrested shortly after the woman's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
Packham was expected to be sentenced before the end of this week. Two days after judgement was handed down last month, the couple's eldest daughter, Kerry Meyer, testified in mitigation of sentence.
The woman told the Western Cape High Court her mother was a warm, loving and friendly woman and her death has left the family devastated.
Meyer also spoke fondly of her father, referring to him as a wonderful, loving and caring man who never acted aggressively towards her and her younger sister or their mother.
She pleaded with Judge Elize Steyn to not put Packham away forever and to give him a chance to have an impact on the lives of his future grandchildren.
