Search for 2 missing Cape fishermen enters day 6

The pair launched their boat on Tuesday to help three other fishermen who were stranded after their boat suffered motor mechanical failure.

CAPE TOWN - A search operation for two missing fishermen who disappeared in the False Bay area entered its sixth day on Monday.

The three fishermen washed ashore near Hermanus on Wednesday evening. Only two of them survived.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's(NSRI) Craig Lambinon said the boat belonging to the men washed ashore between Gansbaai and Pearly Beach on Friday.

“Police and NSRI responded to the scene where the boat, which is badly damaged, was found washed up on the shore. The stretch of the area showed no sign of the missing men. Police and search divers are continuing with the search.”