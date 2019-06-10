Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations

Parliament confirmed that former members of the executive Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele had become the latest former ministers to resign as MPs.

FILE: Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in Parliament said the latest of its former ministers to resign, Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele, had indicated they were willing to serve the party in other capacities.

“Their departure does leave a void within caucus. But the caucus is quite satisfied by the knowledge that we will be able to tap into their experience over time as they’ve both indicated that they’re willing to serve the party in other capacities,” ANC Parliament’s spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said.

Parliament confirmed on Monday afternoon that former members of the executive Radebe and Cwele had become the latest former ministers to resign as members of Parliament.

Radebe was the longest-serving minister, having headed over six departments since 1994.

Cwele recently served as home affairs minister.

The two are among 14 former ministers who didn’t make the cut in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet.

Their resignations followed those of former ministers Thokozile Xasa, Susan Shabangu, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Nomaindia Mfeketo.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise was expected to swear in new members of Parliament this week.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA