Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations

Parliament confirmed that former members of the executive Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele had become the latest former ministers to resign as MPs.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in Parliament said the latest of its former ministers to resign, Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele, had indicated they were willing to serve the party in other capacities.

“Their departure does leave a void within caucus. But the caucus is quite satisfied by the knowledge that we will be able to tap into their experience over time as they’ve both indicated that they’re willing to serve the party in other capacities,” ANC Parliament’s spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said.

Parliament confirmed on Monday afternoon that former members of the executive Radebe and Cwele had become the latest former ministers to resign as members of Parliament.

Radebe was the longest-serving minister, having headed over six departments since 1994.

Cwele recently served as home affairs minister.

The two are among 14 former ministers who didn’t make the cut in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet.

Their resignations followed those of former ministers Thokozile Xasa, Susan Shabangu, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Nomaindia Mfeketo.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise was expected to swear in new members of Parliament this week.