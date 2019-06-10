R5,000 bail for Forest High stabbing suspect
The Johannesburg Magistrates Court issued its judgment on Monday, saying it was in the interest of justice that he be granted bail.
JOHANNESBURG - The 19-year-old pupil from Forest High who is facing charges of murder and attempted murder has been granted a R5,000 bail.
The Johannesburg Magistrates Court issued its judgment on Monday, saying it was in the interest of justice that he be granted bail.
Mohamed M wela is accused of stabbing and killing Daniel Bakwela and wounding two others during a fight outside the school last week Monday.
The family deceased’s family is unhappy with the ruling. After being granted bail, Mwela broke into tears as he was leaving the courtroom.
And outside the courtroom, family and friends of the deceased stood in the corridors, crying foul over South Africa’s justice system.
Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy was expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly robbing fellow pupils at his high school in Sea Point.
The boy was arrested on Sunday after officers found some of the stolen items in his house in Philippi.
He was apparently caught, along with his accomplices, on CCTV footage entering a classroom where an exam was being written last week.
He and other suspects allegedly robbed the teacher and pupils at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
The police's Andre Traut said the suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday, and officers were searching for his accomplices.
“There are investigations into a brazen robbery perpetrated at a high school in Sea Point on Wednesday led us to a 15-year-old suspect arrested on a charge of armed robbery. The suspect is a scholar at the same school. During a search at his residence, six cellphones believed to be stolen in the robbery were found.”
In a separate incidence, police were investigating the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed by a 15-year-old during a fight on Grand Parade, in Cape Town, on Friday night.
The 15-year-old was also injured when he was struck in the face with a brick. He was under police guard while recovering in hospital.
Both learners were at a school in Woodstock.
At the same time, metro police arrested a 15-year-old for possession of drugs in Lentegeur, Cape Town, on Sunday.
Metro police's Ruth Solomons said when searching the teen's house 100 mandrax tablets were found.
“The officers arrested the teen and transported him and his mother to Lentegeur SAPS, where he was detained for further investigation. The standby probation officer was notified of the minor’s arrest.”
Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock & Jarita Kassen.
Popular in Local
-
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Comrades winners
-
Terror and violence won't be tolerated on SA roads - Mbalula
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
Exposed: The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019
-
Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.