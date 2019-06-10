A point each for Proteas and Windies as match is abandoned due to rain

Before the persistent rain settled, Quinton de Kock was not-out on 17 and Faf du Plessis on 0 after just seven balls faced.

LONDON - At 16:15 local time, the match officials announced what everyone at Southampton's Rose Bowl already knew. The game between South African and the West Indies was called off after just 7.2 overs bowled with the Proteas on 29/2.

Sheldon Cottrell had collected two wickets - Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram for 6 and 5 respectively - for 18 runs. Both batsmen were cramped for room after extra bounce; Amla caught at slip by Chris Gayle, Markram strangled down the leg side caught by keeper Shai Hope.

The two teams share a point each though one feels neither captain will be entirely satisfied with that.