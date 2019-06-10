Police deployed to monitor situation as Vlakfontein case proceedings

This after community members were angered the withdrawal of the case against Fita Khupe.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have been deployed to the Lenasia Magistrates Court after Vlakfontein residents threatened to disrupt proceedings on Monday.

On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had no evidence prosecute Khupe.

The Mozambican was initially charged with the murders of the seven Khoza family members.

There was a heavy police presence outside the Lenesai Magistrates Court. Officers arrived at the scene during the early hours of Monday morning to monitor the situation.

However, it's business as usual, with no sign of protesters.

Meanwhile, the NPA has opened an inquest docket to determine the exact cause of the death of the family members.