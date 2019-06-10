Police deployed to monitor situation as Vlakfontein case proceedings
This after community members were angered the withdrawal of the case against Fita Khupe.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have been deployed to the Lenasia Magistrates Court after Vlakfontein residents threatened to disrupt proceedings on Monday.
This after community members were angered the withdrawal of the case against Fita Khupe.
On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had no evidence prosecute Khupe.
The Mozambican was initially charged with the murders of the seven Khoza family members.
There was a heavy police presence outside the Lenesai Magistrates Court. Officers arrived at the scene during the early hours of Monday morning to monitor the situation.
However, it's business as usual, with no sign of protesters.
Meanwhile, the NPA has opened an inquest docket to determine the exact cause of the death of the family members.
Popular in Local
-
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Comrades winners
-
Terror and violence won't be tolerated on SA roads - Mbalula
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
Exposed: The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019
-
Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.