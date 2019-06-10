View all in Latest
Police deployed to monitor situation as Vlakfontein case proceedings

This after community members were angered the withdrawal of the case against Fita Khupe.

Murder co-accused Victor Khupe stands in the dock at the Lenasia Magistrates Court where the case was postponed on 20 November 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Murder co-accused Victor Khupe stands in the dock at the Lenasia Magistrates Court where the case was postponed on 20 November 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police have been deployed to the Lenasia Magistrates Court after Vlakfontein residents threatened to disrupt proceedings on Monday.

This after community members were angered the withdrawal of the case against Fita Khupe.

On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had no evidence prosecute Khupe.

The Mozambican was initially charged with the murders of the seven Khoza family members.

There was a heavy police presence outside the Lenesai Magistrates Court. Officers arrived at the scene during the early hours of Monday morning to monitor the situation.

However, it's business as usual, with no sign of protesters.

Meanwhile, the NPA has opened an inquest docket to determine the exact cause of the death of the family members.

