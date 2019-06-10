Panayiotou heads to ConCourt to overturn murder conviction
Christopher Panayiotou is serving a life sentence at the St Albans Correctional Facility in Port Elizabeth but he wants out.
CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Christopher Panayiotou has approached the Constitutional Court in another bid to fight his conviction.
In November 2017, Panayiotou and two others were found guilty in the Eastern Cape High Court.
The Port Elizabeth businessman was handed a life sentence and his accomplices, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, also received heavy jail terms for Jayde Panayiotou's murder in 2015.
Previous applications for leave to appeal were set side by the trial court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The former businessman is approaching the highest court in the country in a last-ditch attempt to be granted permission to appeal his conviction.
His advocate Terry Price said there were several points of contention.
These include the defence's opinion that Panayiotou did not have a fair trial in the High Court in Port Elizabeth.
The defence also argued that police assaulted and forced the State's key witness, Luthando Siyoni, to implicate Panayiotou.
Price said they were also arguing police obtained evidence unlawfully and lied under oath.
