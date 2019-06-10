Mossel Bay pupil (15) stabbed at school in alleged gang fight

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the pupil was being treated in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old high school boy has been stabbed on school grounds in Mossel Bay.

The details surrounding the incident were unclear, but it’s understood he was attacked by a group of teenagers while at Indwe Secondary School to write exams.

Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for the Western Cape education MEC, said the pupil was being treated in hospital.

“A grade nine learner from Indwe Secondary School was stabbed in an alleged gang fight on Monday mid-morning. At this stage, we are waiting for an update on his progress and we await feedback from the hospital in this regard,” Shelver said.

Meanwhile, a pupil accused of robbing fellow pupils at Sea Point High school will be suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing.

The 15-year-old was arrested over the weekend after police found some of the stolen items in his house in Philippi East.

He was scheduled to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police said he was identified on surveillance footage which showed two people rob a teacher and pupils at gunpoint.

Shelver said the school had already recommended expulsion in another matter.

“We must thank the school’s counsellors and psychologists for the enormous amount of support that they have provided for both the teachers and the learners at the school. We also commend the SAPS (South African Police Service) for their swift action,” she said.