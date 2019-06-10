Mokgalapa 'keeps his word' as a 'service delivery mayor'

Mokgalapa came into office following repeated motions of no confidence in his predecessor Solly Msimanga, many of them around the GladAfrica contract.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said terminating the GladAfrica consultancy agreement was among his achievements in his first 100 days in office.

Mokgalapa, who was delivering his state of the city address, said the agreement was terminated within two weeks of him assuming office. He added that irregular expenditure incurred on the contract was referred to the accounting practices committee for investigation and the terms of reference had been approved.

Mokgalapa said during his first 100 days in office, he visited all regions to keep his promise to be a service delivery mayor.