Mokgalapa 'keeps his word' as a 'service delivery mayor'
Mokgalapa came into office following repeated motions of no confidence in his predecessor Solly Msimanga, many of them around the GladAfrica contract.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said terminating the GladAfrica consultancy agreement was among his achievements in his first 100 days in office.
Mokgalapa, who was delivering his state of the city address, said the agreement was terminated within two weeks of him assuming office. He added that irregular expenditure incurred on the contract was referred to the accounting practices committee for investigation and the terms of reference had been approved.
Mokgalapa said he kept to his promise to not be an office mayor but rather to be a service delivery mayor. He came into office following repeated motions of no confidence in his predecessor Solly Msimanga, many of them around the GladAfrica contract.
Mokgalapa said during his first 100 days in office, he visited all regions to keep his promise to be a service delivery mayor.
Popular in Local
-
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Comrades winners
-
Moody's says South Africa Q1 GDP contraction credit negative
-
R5,000 bail for Forest High stabbing suspect
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
Trollip on why the DA is 'so focused' on the ANC
-
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.