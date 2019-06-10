Hundreds of millions of rands flowed through Gupta-linked Homix, inquiry told

This was part of the evidence given by Treasury exchange control expert Elijah Mazibuko at the hearings in Parktown on Monday.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how hundreds of millions of rands flowed through the bank accounts of Gupta-linked letterbox company Homix with no real indication of what work or services it provided.

This was part of the evidence given by Treasury exchange control expert Elijah Mazibuko at the hearings in Parktown on Monday.

Mazibuko investigated numerous transactions that he found amounted to money laundering and fraud.

Evidence leader advocate Phillip Mokoena asked him how much money flowed through the accounts belonging to Homix and why.

“Were you able to establish what business Homix was doing in order for it to receive these huge amounts?” he asked referring to an amount of R660 million.

Mazibuko responded there was “no rationale” for the payment.

He said some of the companies paid by Homix existed only on paper.

He said a company called Bapu Trading had been paid R327 million by Homix.

“We don’t know for what because I tried yesterday, when I was preparing, to go online and just find out about Bapu Trading [and why] the company got R327 million, but you don’t get much. Then where has the company disappeared to with so much money?” he wondered.

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry, 10 June 2019