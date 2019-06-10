MEC Maile opens criminal case against EFF’s Mashego
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said Mandisa Mashego called him a thug and a liar during the demolition of 80 illegal structures in Alexandra.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has opened a case of crimen injuria against the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Mandisa Mashego.
“I have a case number now against the chairperson of the EFF in the province for making derogatory statements against me during the demolition of houses in Alexandra. She called me a thug and a liar and according to my lawyer, that’s crimen injuria,” he said.
Maile said Mashego made the comments during the demolition of 80 illegal structures in Alexandra.
Mashego was also reported as having said Maile looted funds from the Alex Renewal Project.
The MEC had earlier denied authorising the demolition of houses in Alexandra, saying the Democratic Alliance-led municipality of Johannesburg was responsible for that.
Maile said he had opened the case at the Alexandra police station on Monday morning.
Popular in Politics
-
Hundreds of millions of rands flowed through Gupta-linked Homix, inquiry told
-
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations
-
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe
-
Former ministers Radebe and Cwele resign from Parliament
-
Mokgalapa 'keeps his word' as a 'service delivery mayor'
-
Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.