MEC Maile opens criminal case against EFF’s Mashego

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said Mandisa Mashego called him a thug and a liar during the demolition of 80 illegal structures in Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has opened a case of crimen injuria against the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Mandisa Mashego.

“I have a case number now against the chairperson of the EFF in the province for making derogatory statements against me during the demolition of houses in Alexandra. She called me a thug and a liar and according to my lawyer, that’s crimen injuria,” he said.

Maile said Mashego made the comments during the demolition of 80 illegal structures in Alexandra.

Mashego was also reported as having said Maile looted funds from the Alex Renewal Project.

The MEC had earlier denied authorising the demolition of houses in Alexandra, saying the Democratic Alliance-led municipality of Johannesburg was responsible for that.

Maile said he had opened the case at the Alexandra police station on Monday morning.