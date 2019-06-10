Makana municipality suspects sabotage as residents continue to go without water

CAPE TOWN - The Makana municipality said it suspected sabotage as it repaired damage to water infrastructure on Monday.

Residents living on the east of Makhanda have been without water since last week and are calling on government to urgently address the matter.

Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa said officials found that a "pin" that somehow made its way into the James Kleynhans Treatment Plant pumps had damaged the infrastructure. He said that a pump had gone for repairs.

He also said someone opened the valve at the Bothas Hill reservoir, leading to a loss of water.

“Because of the nature of the pin that got in there, we suspected negligence or deliberate sabotage. We reported that to the police and they’re investigating,” said Mpahlwa.

“Our reservoir is exposed in the sense that somebody could come in and open the closed valve, so those are the two instances that have led us to this situation,” he said.

Mpahlwa said officials had been distributing water manually.

But resident Marcelle Booysen, who has had no water for days, said many people had not been receiving water.

“No water points were given. They do not communicate and when they do, they will communicate on MobiSam (Makana municipality app); there’s nobody going around and loud-hailing or giving out notices,” she said.