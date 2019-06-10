Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress' (ANC) communications team said it was not aware of any plans to stop secretary-general Ace Magashule from relaying the party's position on the economy.

On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that some of the party's national executive committee (NEC) members wanted Magashule to be barred from speaking on economic matters.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said as it stood, Magashule would continue to communicate the party's message.

“I’m not aware of such, all I know is that the ANC has got communication protocols which govern and guide how we communicate. We are one organisation,” Mabe said.

Last week, Magashule said the ANC's lekgotla had resolved that the mandate of the Reserve Bank must be expanded to include employment and economic growth but some of the party's leaders, including the ANC top six, contradicted him.

In their statement, the top officials emphasised the party’s policy position on the independence of the Reserve Bank as set out in the Constitution, saying the institution's role was still to protect the value of the currency.

WARNING SHOTS

Following Magashule's utterances, the office of the ANC president suggested he wasn't telling the truth when he said the party's NEC had agreed the mandate of the Reserve Bank should be expanded.

In a statement on Thursday, the organisation’s top six leaders emphasised the party's policy position on the independence of the central bank.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Magashule’s comments were nothing close to the truth.

“You can’t take what was a discussion in a meeting and put it out as a statement,” he said.

Twitter has become a battleground for these contradictions, with the party’s senior leaders tweeting their thoughts, as they attack each other on the issue.

When Ramaphosa’s turn came on Thursday, he fired a warning shot.

“The president has called for order among everyone. Public spats are not helpful,” he said.