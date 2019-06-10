Madikizela calls for short-term agreement to resume MyCiTI N2 Express service

The service between the CBD, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain was suspended since Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said he wanted a short-term agreement to get the MyCiTi N2 Express service operational again.

Madikizela said a short-term agreement would see thousands of passengers back on MyCiTi buses.

The N2 Express service remained suspended while negotiations took place between the City of Cape Town, Golden Arrow bus service and local taxi associations.

Madikizela said a longer-term agreement is being worked on: “The legal representatives were also given a responsibility to find a temporary solution. We might come to an agreement that could say the parties must share the route so that commuters are taken care of.”

He promised to step in once the parties have decided on.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)