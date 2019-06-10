Jessie J won't rush into family with Channing Tatum

Jessie J isn't rushing into starting a family with Channing Tatum.

LOS ANGELES – Jessie J isn't rushing into starting a family with Channing Tatum, and she admitted their romance is still relatively new compared to other recent relationships.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker waited six months before she confirmed her relationship with the 'Magic Mike' star, and while their romance has captured the imagination of the public she has insisted that it is still relatively new.

Asked on 'Heart Breakfast' whether they've discussed starting a family, she said: "No! No just because he's Channing Tatum everyone's kind of sped us up in to this like 'are you getting married? Are you doing this?'

"I mean I've been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years but they're not famous so no one really cares."

Jessie, 31, has been open about her struggles to start a family, and she hasn't given up hope of having a baby of her own one day despite being told by doctors four years ago that she couldn't conceive naturally.

She added: "I haven't given up. For the last four years I've changed my diet, I've changed the way I've live, I've done a lot of self-work and just to be open about it and start a conversation that could help someone that doesn't know how to talk about it, and start this conversation."

Despite hoping for a miracle, Jessie said that "whatever happens will happen", while adding that she feels grateful for the "blessings and success" she's enjoyed in her life.

She said: "Like, I love kids you know and I'm so grateful. And whatever happens will happen. I've had great blessings and success in my life and I believe that balance has to happen for everybody."

Jessie previously opened up about her infertility issues on stage at London's Royal Albert Hall last November.

Before performing her track 'Four Letter Word', Jessie told the crowd: "So four years ago, I was told that I couldn't have children, and it's OK, I'm going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, 'Oh hell no!'

"And I don't tell you guys for sympathy, I'm one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can't become something that defines us. But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard."