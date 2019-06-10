View all in Latest
Hunt continues for suspects after assassination attempt on SABC chief audit exec

A 37-year-old, believed to be part of the group that ambushed Zikode of Friday, was arrested and was recovering under police guard.

The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. Picture: SABC
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for three men in connection with an assassination attempt of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief executive audit Thami Zikode.

A 37-year-old, believed to be part of the group that ambushed Zikode of Friday, was arrested and was recovering under police guard. Police also recovered the getaway car and firearms.

Spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the motive for the shooting remained unclear.

“The suspect that was arrested after a senior executive of the SABC was attacked on Friday will be appearing in court as soon as he is out of hospital.”

