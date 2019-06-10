-
Terror and violence won't be tolerated on SA roads - Mbalula

Hunt continues for suspects after assassination attempt on SABC chief audit exec
A 37-year-old, believed to be part of the group that ambushed Zikode of Friday, was arrested and was recovering under police guard.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for three men in connection with an assassination attempt of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief executive audit Thami Zikode.
A 37-year-old, believed to be part of the group that ambushed Zikode of Friday, was arrested and was recovering under police guard. Police also recovered the getaway car and firearms.
Spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the motive for the shooting remained unclear.
“The suspect that was arrested after a senior executive of the SABC was attacked on Friday will be appearing in court as soon as he is out of hospital.”
Timeline
-
Alleged assassins say 'some lady' sent them to attack SABC exec: report23 hours ago
-
SABC chair: Assassination attempt of exec a fight back against cleanup effortsone day ago
-
1 arrested after SABC exec assassination attempt2 days ago
-
SABC chief audit executive survives assassination attempt2 days ago
