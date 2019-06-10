Hendrik Verwoerd’s grandson to launch book 'to bring reconciliation in SA'

The political philosopher is set to launch his latest book, titled Verwoerd: My journey through family betrayals, which he says sets out to help the discourse of making white South Africans realise the injustices and effects of apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG – Apartheid regime leader Hendrik Verwoerd's grandson Wilhelm says he was not a fan of his grandfather’s work.

The political philosopher is set to launch his latest book, titled Verwoerd: My journey through family betrayals, which he says sets out to help the discourse of making white South Africans realise the injustices and effects of apartheid.

He says young black South Africans challenged him to do what he calls "white work".

“They challenged me to engage with my own community, my own family and people from my own ethnic background; so that I could go on a deeper journey to understand what apartheid really meant for the majority of the people in this country.

“The intention was to contribute to what we call ‘white work’. So that we can get to a deeper kind of reconciliation on what we have achieved so far.”

Listen to the full audio below.