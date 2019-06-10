Hendrik Verwoerd’s grandson to launch book 'to bring reconciliation in SA'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

Hendrik Verwoerd’s grandson to launch book 'to bring reconciliation in SA'

The political philosopher is set to launch his latest book, titled Verwoerd: My journey through family betrayals, which he says sets out to help the discourse of making white South Africans realise the injustices and effects of apartheid.

Picture: NB Publishers
Picture: NB Publishers
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Apartheid regime leader Hendrik Verwoerd's grandson Wilhelm says he was not a fan of his grandfather’s work.

The political philosopher is set to launch his latest book, titled Verwoerd: My journey through family betrayals, which he says sets out to help the discourse of making white South Africans realise the injustices and effects of apartheid.

He says young black South Africans challenged him to do what he calls "white work".

“They challenged me to engage with my own community, my own family and people from my own ethnic background; so that I could go on a deeper journey to understand what apartheid really meant for the majority of the people in this country.

“The intention was to contribute to what we call ‘white work’. So that we can get to a deeper kind of reconciliation on what we have achieved so far.”

Listen to the full audio below.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA