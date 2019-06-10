Hendrik Verwoerd’s grandson to launch book 'to bring reconciliation in SA'
The political philosopher is set to launch his latest book, titled Verwoerd: My journey through family betrayals, which he says sets out to help the discourse of making white South Africans realise the injustices and effects of apartheid.
JOHANNESBURG – Apartheid regime leader Hendrik Verwoerd's grandson Wilhelm says he was not a fan of his grandfather’s work.
The political philosopher is set to launch his latest book, titled Verwoerd: My journey through family betrayals, which he says sets out to help the discourse of making white South Africans realise the injustices and effects of apartheid.
He says young black South Africans challenged him to do what he calls "white work".
“They challenged me to engage with my own community, my own family and people from my own ethnic background; so that I could go on a deeper journey to understand what apartheid really meant for the majority of the people in this country.
“The intention was to contribute to what we call ‘white work’. So that we can get to a deeper kind of reconciliation on what we have achieved so far.”
Listen to the full audio below.
Popular in Local
-
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Comrades winners
-
Terror and violence won't be tolerated on SA roads - Mbalula
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
Exposed: The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019
-
Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.