Hawks to make more arrests over KZN tender fraud

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

Hawks to make more arrests over KZN tender fraud

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was one of the high profile people who was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption regarding a tender worth R208 million.

FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on 29 May 2019. Picture: Nkosikona Duma/EWN.
FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on 29 May 2019. Picture: Nkosikona Duma/EWN.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said they were planning to make more arrests in connection with tender fraud in KwaZulu-Natal as part of their ongoing investigations.

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was one of the high profile people who was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption regarding a tender worth R208 million.

She was out on bail of R50,000, but the Hawks were also investigating claims that she breached her bail conditions.

A number of politicians, officials and business people in KZN were already arrested for alleged corruption.

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said this would continue: “In addition to the ordinary investigations that we have continued to conduct, we have also put mechanisms, in forms of task teams, so that we can shorten the period of conclusions of the investigation. We suspect that we will see more arrests coming.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA