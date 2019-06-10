Hawks to make more arrests over KZN tender fraud
Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was one of the high profile people who was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption regarding a tender worth R208 million.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said they were planning to make more arrests in connection with tender fraud in KwaZulu-Natal as part of their ongoing investigations.
She was out on bail of R50,000, but the Hawks were also investigating claims that she breached her bail conditions.
A number of politicians, officials and business people in KZN were already arrested for alleged corruption.
Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said this would continue: “In addition to the ordinary investigations that we have continued to conduct, we have also put mechanisms, in forms of task teams, so that we can shorten the period of conclusions of the investigation. We suspect that we will see more arrests coming.”
