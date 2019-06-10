Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent

The forum accused member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun of ignoring its request for a meeting to present evidence that the traders were provoked.

CAPE TOWN - The African Diaspora Forum says a victim of Sunday’s clashes between police and traders in the Johannesburg CBD remains critical in hospital with eight bullet wounds from live ammunition.

Forum chairperson Vusumuzi Sibanda said members - who often face intimidation and extortion from corrupt officials - wanted police to show that they were conducting legal searches.

“You have a situation where people are going there to instigate violence, ill-treating them so that they respond and they have an excuse for shooting them. Yesterday was such a case, people were shot and live ammunition was used,” Sibanda said.

The City of Johannesburg maintained that the traders resisted a raid for counterfeit goods.