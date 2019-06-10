View all in Latest
Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent

The forum accused member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun of ignoring its request for a meeting to present evidence that the traders were provoked.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The African Diaspora Forum says a victim of Sunday’s clashes between police and traders in the Johannesburg CBD remains critical in hospital with eight bullet wounds from live ammunition.

Forum chairperson Vusumuzi Sibanda said members - who often face intimidation and extortion from corrupt officials - wanted police to show that they were conducting legal searches.

“You have a situation where people are going there to instigate violence, ill-treating them so that they respond and they have an excuse for shooting them. Yesterday was such a case, people were shot and live ammunition was used,” Sibanda said.

The forum accused member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun of ignoring its request for a meeting to present evidence that the traders were provoked.

The City of Johannesburg maintained that the traders resisted a raid for counterfeit goods.

