Former ministers Radebe and Cwele resign from Parliament

Jeff Radebe was the longest-serving minister, having headed over six departments since 1994. Siyabonga Cwele recently served as home affairs minister.

Former energy minister Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele have become the latest former ministers to resign as Members of Parliament.

The National Assembly made the announcement via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Radebe and Cwele were among 14 former ministers who didn't make the cut in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet.

Radebe was the longest-serving minister, having headed over six departments since 1994.

Cwele recently served as home affairs minister.

Their resignations followed those of former ministers Thokozile Xasa, Susan Shabangu, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Nomaindia Mfeketo.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise was expected to swear in new members of Parliament this week.

