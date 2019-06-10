Fleck backs young squad despite injury concerns

The Stormers will this week welcome the return of experienced players Damian de Allende and Seabelo Senatla from injuries. But Fleck says the team will rely on their Newlands faithful for a victory.

CAPE TOWN - Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck has praised his young, inexperienced squad despite injury concerns.

The Stormers scored four tries to claim a 31-18 victory against the Sunwolves at Newlands on Saturday.

The result saw the Stormers move up to seventh spot on the combined log and move past the Sharks who lost to the Jaguares.

"We have to back the guys we select. The injury situation we can do nothing about it. We just have to give confidence to the guys that are coming to the group," says Fleck

"The leadership that was on the field did a great job. Eben (Etzebeth) and the guys aren't returning, so this is the group that will take us to the quarterfinals. This is the group that will beat the Sharks this weekend."

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies went off before halftime and Fleck confirmed that he sustained an injury to his clavicle.

"It's been unfortunate in the past couple of weeks with injuries but every week we deal with it as it comes," he said.

"Yes, we missed a bonus point, but we spoke about it during the week that first things first, we need to get a win from the last two games. With the bonus point, it was disappointing at the end - but first, the ideal plan was to get the win. This is the same as this week against the Sharks."