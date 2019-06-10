Farm attacks probe at an 'advanced stage’ - MEC
There were three incidents in the region last week. In one of them, Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate on a Sunday evening.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz revealed the investigation into recent farm attacks in the Cape Winelands was "at an advanced stage."
A provincial committee, the rural technical safety team, was set up to deal with the farm attacks and to advise the inter-ministerial committee.
The police said no arrests had been made yet in connection with the recent incidents, although two people were arrested in Durbanville last Friday for a farm attack in the Paarl area in May.
Fritz hinted police were progressing in their investigation into Smit's murder.
“The investigation is at an advanced stage… and I think something will happen soon.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
