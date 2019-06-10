View all in Latest
Farm attacks probe at an 'advanced stage’ - MEC

There were three incidents in the region last week. In one of them, Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate on a Sunday evening.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: EWN
Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: EWN
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz revealed the investigation into recent farm attacks in the Cape Winelands was "at an advanced stage."

There were three incidents in the region last week. In one of them, Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate on a Sunday evening.

A provincial committee, the rural technical safety team, was set up to deal with the farm attacks and to advise the inter-ministerial committee.

The police said no arrests had been made yet in connection with the recent incidents, although two people were arrested in Durbanville last Friday for a farm attack in the Paarl area in May.

Fritz hinted police were progressing in their investigation into Smit's murder.

“The investigation is at an advanced stage… and I think something will happen soon.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

