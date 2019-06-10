Family, friends of slain Forest High pupil to march against accused's bail
The Johannesburg Magistrates Court granted Mohamed Mwela R5,000 bail on Monday. The court said this was to allow him a chance to complete his mid-year exams.
JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends of the Forest High grade eight pupil stabbed to death said they were going to protest against the decision to grant the murder accused bail.
However, the family of 16-year old Daniel Bakwela said it was unjust for the young man, who is accused of murder and attempted murder, to be granted bail without considering what they were going through.
As Forest High School finalised preparations for Bakwela’s memorial service on Tuesday, family, and friends were mobilising the community to join the march.
They wouldn’t disclose details of the march, saying they didn’t want police to know about it, risking being stopped.
“There’s no justice, we are preparing to march,” said a family friend.
They said the judgment undermined the seriousness of the offense.
It also emerged on Monday that two of the boys who were stabbed, including the deceased, had pending charges of armed robbery.
