Dogon village ‘wiped out’ as 95 killed in central Mali attack

A Malian security source at the site of the massacre said "a Dogon village has been virtually wiped out".

Members of the MINUSMA Formed Police Unit in Mali. Picture: United Nations Photo.
Members of the MINUSMA Formed Police Unit in Mali. Picture: United Nations Photo.
one hour ago

BAMAKO - Ninety-five people in a central Malian village inhabited by the Dogon community were killed by gunmen in an overnight attack, a local official and a security source said on Monday, giving a provisional toll.

"Right now we have 95 dead civilians. The bodies are burned, we are continuing to look for others," an official in Koundou district, where the village of Sobane-Kou is located, told AFP. A Malian security source at the site of the massacre said "a Dogon village has been virtually wiped out".

