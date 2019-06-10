Delft CPF says children worst affected by gang violence

The murders of at least a dozen people in different parts of Delft last week is a concern, not only to the Delft CPF but to the Western Cape government.

CAPE TOWN – The Delft Community Policing Forum said children were the worst affected by the ongoing violence in the area.

At least 12 people were killed in Delft last week. In one of the deadliest attacks, five people were gunned down in the Blikkiesdorp last Thursday.

On Thursday alone, there were seven reported murders in the area. Delft CPF's Charles George said residents in the area were traumatised, especially since no arrests were made.

"It's very sensitive out in the community, especially for the young people. I feel a lot for our young people, because the level of trauma that these young people have been exposed to... it's not fair on them."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)