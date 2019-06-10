Delft CPF says children worst affected by gang violence
The murders of at least a dozen people in different parts of Delft last week is a concern, not only to the Delft CPF but to the Western Cape government.
CAPE TOWN – The Delft Community Policing Forum said children were the worst affected by the ongoing violence in the area.
At least 12 people were killed in Delft last week. In one of the deadliest attacks, five people were gunned down in the Blikkiesdorp last Thursday.
The murders of at least a dozen people in different parts of Delft last week is a concern, not only to the Delft CPF but to the Western Cape government.
On Thursday alone, there were seven reported murders in the area. Delft CPF's Charles George said residents in the area were traumatised, especially since no arrests were made.
"It's very sensitive out in the community, especially for the young people. I feel a lot for our young people, because the level of trauma that these young people have been exposed to... it's not fair on them."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Comrades winners
-
Terror and violence won't be tolerated on SA roads - Mbalula
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
Exposed: The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019
-
Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.