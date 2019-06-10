Day 1 of 30: eThekwini mayor's leave of absence starts today
This follows a resolution by the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal that she give the party time to finalise her matter.
JOHANNESBURG – Embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede said she would take 30 days leave of absence, starting from Monday.
Gumede is currently on R50,000 bail after being arrested on fraud and corruption charges for allegedly defrauding the city on a tender worth R208 million.
Her leave follows the resolution by the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal that she give the party time to finalise her matter.
The party has also disbanded the regional executive committee which Gumede chairs and replaced it with a task team.
Gumede said she would not resign from her mayoral post.
“They did not ask me to step aside. They said I must take 30 days leave to make sure that I clear the air and consult with my legal advisers; so that I don’t have that hanging cloud to deal with issues that have been coming, as that’s what’s been happening.”
Gumede said she would abide by her party’s decision.
“I’ve been consulting with my lawyers because the issues are in court. So, after the resolution of our ANC provincial executive committee, from Monday I’m going to be taking a leave of absence,” she said.
The ANC also disbanded the eThekwini regional executive committee, which Gumede chaired and replaced it with a task team.
