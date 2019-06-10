DA demands Public Protector release Bosasa donation report on Ramaphosa

The 'Sunday Independent' reported that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa guilty of inadvertently misleading Parliament about his R500,000 campaign donation from Bosasa in her leaked preliminary report.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to table the report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament.

The Sunday Independent reported that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa guilty of inadvertently misleading Parliament about his R500,000 campaign donation from Bosasa in her leaked preliminary report.

Maimane was speaking at the party's Nkhululeko House on Saturday following the party’s federal council meeting.

Maimane said as the complainant in the matter, he wanted Mkhwebane to release her findings in the matter.

Mkhwebane was investigating whether the president misled Parliament when he said he was not aware of R500,000 from Bosasa for his presidential campaign.

Ramaphosa initially said the money was for his son Andile Ramaphosa's company and had since been paid back to Bosasa.

Maimane said he noted the leaked report, but he wanted the Public Protector to release the completed version.

“In fact, table a report on my complaint on President Ramaphosa and his son and whether President Ramaphosa misled Parliament or not. I, therefore, urge that she urgently tables that report as a complainant, I deserve to get the report to ensure accountability.”

Maimane said he would be writing to Mkhwebane to demand that she made her findings public.

