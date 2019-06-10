DA demands Public Protector release Bosasa donation report on Ramaphosa
The 'Sunday Independent' reported that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa guilty of inadvertently misleading Parliament about his R500,000 campaign donation from Bosasa in her leaked preliminary report.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to table the report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament.
The Sunday Independent reported that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa guilty of inadvertently misleading Parliament about his R500,000 campaign donation from Bosasa in her leaked preliminary report.
Maimane was speaking at the party's Nkhululeko House on Saturday following the party’s federal council meeting.
Maimane said as the complainant in the matter, he wanted Mkhwebane to release her findings in the matter.
Mkhwebane was investigating whether the president misled Parliament when he said he was not aware of R500,000 from Bosasa for his presidential campaign.
Ramaphosa initially said the money was for his son Andile Ramaphosa's company and had since been paid back to Bosasa.
Maimane said he noted the leaked report, but he wanted the Public Protector to release the completed version.
“In fact, table a report on my complaint on President Ramaphosa and his son and whether President Ramaphosa misled Parliament or not. I, therefore, urge that she urgently tables that report as a complainant, I deserve to get the report to ensure accountability.”
Maimane said he would be writing to Mkhwebane to demand that she made her findings public.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Exposed: The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Comrades winners
-
Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
-
DA denies Helen Zille's claims on election campaign to win over black voters
-
PowerBall results: Friday 7 June 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.